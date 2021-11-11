Namma Metro: Two more TBMs make breakthrough

Two more tunnel boring machines (TBM) working on the underground section of Namma Metro's (Phase 2) Reach 6 line achieved breakthroughs on Thursday.

Contractors of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have deployed 13 TBMs to work on the 13.76 km underground section, which is part of the Reach 6 line connecting Gottigere with Nagavara with a total length of about 21.5 km.

TBM Vardada, which was launched on March 12 from a shaft near Rashtriya Military School (near Vellara Junction) to the Langford Town Station, completed work on the 594 metres. Officials had expected the TBM to make the breakthrough in the last week of October but said the progress was delayed by about a week due to challenges in preparing the receiving shaft at Langford Station.

Rudra, another TBM, which began tunnelling from the south ramp near Jayanagar Fire Station on April 23, completed 614 meters of the section. "Presently, the TBM is driving through the station for further tunneling between Dairy Circle station and Lakkasandra Station," a release from the BMRCL said.

A BMRCL official said Varada will be taken back to the shaft near Rashtriya Military School to begin work on the parallel tunnel. Similarly, the Rudra TBM will be taken back to its launching shaft for the parallel tunnel after it completes the stretch till Lakkasandra station.

