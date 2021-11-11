Namma Metro: Two more TBMs make breakthrough

Namma Metro: Two more TBMs make breakthrough

Contractors of the BMRCL have deployed 13 TBMs to work on the 13.76 km underground section

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 21:48 ist
A view of TBM Varada after the breakthrough at Langford station. Credit: Special arrangement

Two more tunnel boring machines (TBM) working on the underground section of Namma Metro's (Phase 2) Reach 6 line achieved breakthroughs on Thursday.

Contractors of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have deployed 13 TBMs to work on the 13.76 km underground section, which is part of the Reach 6 line connecting Gottigere with Nagavara with a total length of about 21.5 km.

TBM Vardada, which was launched on March 12 from a shaft near Rashtriya Military School (near Vellara Junction) to the Langford Town Station, completed work on the 594 metres. Officials had expected the TBM to make the breakthrough in the last week of October but said the progress was delayed by about a week due to challenges in preparing the receiving shaft at Langford Station.

Rudra, another TBM, which began tunnelling from the south ramp near Jayanagar Fire Station on April 23, completed 614 meters of the section. "Presently, the TBM is driving through the station for further tunneling between Dairy Circle station and Lakkasandra Station," a release from the BMRCL said.

A BMRCL official said Varada will be taken back to the shaft near Rashtriya Military School to begin work on the parallel tunnel. Similarly, the Rudra TBM will be taken back to its launching shaft for the parallel tunnel after it completes the stretch till Lakkasandra station.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BMRCL
Namma Metro
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 