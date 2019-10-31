Nimhans proposes to work with govt for stroke care

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) has proposed to work with the government to provide an immediate response to anyone suffering a stroke.

On the occasion of World Stroke Day, which falls on October 29, Nimhans proposed a certain model of stroke intervention to care for the patient during the six-hour golden period from the onset of symptoms.

Speaking at the Stroke Day event on Thursday, Dr B N Gangadhar, director, Nimhans, said: “We have asked the government to bring a statewide programme to prevent stroke besides ensuring early intervention. We have digital tools to aid the government in this.”

Dr Gangadhar said the aim was to coordinate with district hospitals located in a 60 km radius.

“The idea is to have Nimhans as the centre and work around with a hub and spoke model. The hospitals would coordinate with doctors in Nimhans, and virtually get suggestions on the care to be taken when a stroke patient arrives,” the doctor said.

Dr Ashok, a fellow specialising in stroke at Nimhan’s department of Neurology, said after the CT scan, the doctors at district hospitals could send the pictures to the neurologist at Nimhans on WhatsApp to seek their opinion on what needs to be done in the golden hour.