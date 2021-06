No water supply in many parts of Bengaluru on June 30, July 1

Water supply will be disrupted on Wednesday and Thursday due to repair works undertaken by the BWSSB at TK Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations to plug the leakage in a water pipeline of a 1,950-millimetre diametre. The following areas will be affected:

Kammagondanahalli, Bagalagunte, T Dasarahalli, HMT ward, Peenya 2nd and 3rd Stage, Rajagopalanagar, MEI Colony, Uttarahalli, Bellandur, Iblur, Koramangala, ASC Centre, Jakkasandra, ST Bed Area, Tilak Nagar, Jayanagar 4th 'T' Block, East End, BTM 2nd Stage, Mico Layout, Gurappanapalya, Suddaguntepalya, JP Nagar 4th to 8th Phase, Puttenahalli, Jaraganahalli, Arakere, Mico Layout, RBI Layout, Doresanipalya, Kothanur Dinne, Konanakunte, Chunchaghatta, HSR Layout 1st to 7th Sector, Agara, Mangammana Palya, Chandra Layout, Nagarabhavi, Ullal, Mallathahalli, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Basaveshwara Nagar, Nandini Layout, Goraguntepalya, Kamakshi Palya, Kamala Nagar, Kurubara Halli and the adjoining areas.