Open-air crematorium for Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru's outskirts

With the aim of easing the load on crematoria in Bengaluru, the government will set up an open-air crematorium for Covid-19 victims on the city's outskirts.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said that the new crematorium would function in addition to the existing crematoria designated for Covid-19 victims. He interacted with news reporters along with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya after addressing the oxygen shortage crisis.

Ashoka said the government had allotted four acres of land at Tavarekere village near Guddenahalli in Bengaluru North Taluk. Sources in the Bengaluru district administration said the land identified in survey number 80 of Tavarekere village in the Yelahanka assembly constituency limits was gomala land.

"Any excess patient load at the Bengaluru crematoria will be diverted to the new facility and bodies will be cremated there. It will be an open-air facility for cremation. I have already instructed the area MLA and officials to inspect the location. I will also be visiting the area,” Ashoka explained.

The minister further said that deputy commissioners of all districts had been instructed to identify gomala land within a one-kilometre radius of the villages on the outskirts of the cities to set up crematoria.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan clarified that the cremation of Covid victims was being conducted only in a few crematoria in the city, adding to the delay.

“We have simplified the procedure and allowed the cremation of Covid-19 victims in all city crematoria. I discussed this (issue) with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and resolved it,” he added.