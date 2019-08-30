PES varsity convocation on Friday

PES University will hold its 4th annual convocation at its Banashankari campus on August 31.

As many as 1,517 graduate students will receive degree certificates, while 17 students will be awarded gold medals and 92 students will receive silver medals.

Chancellor of the university Prof M R Doreswamy said: “Each gold medal will weigh 8 grams. Pallavi Karanth will get the first doctoral degree in Computer Science and Engineering. Another student, A S Madhu, an employee of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will

be awarded MTech for research in Mechanical Engineering.”

Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe will confer degrees to students. The university is all set to introduce various courses on eminent personalities and social reformers, including Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and Sir M Visvesvaraya among others, M R Doreswamy said.

It will also set up a medical college with a 200-bed hospital from the academic year 2020-21 at its Electronics City campus.