Power, water supply disruption in Bengaluru

Power, water supply disruption in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2020, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 02:21 ist

Power supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city on Wednesday due to the maintenance work and shifting of lines taken up by Bescom. 

Sampigehalli, Jakkur, Kogilu, Talacauvery Layout, Amruthahalli, Jakkur Plantation, GKVK Layout and the adjoining areas will witness power cut from 10 am to 3 pm. Consumers can call Bescom helpline 1912 for queries and to make any complaints. 

The water supply will be disrupted in southern and eastern parts of Bengaluru on Thursday from 6 am to 6 pm due to the pipeline work by the BWSSB.

The areas to be affected are Vijaya Bank Layout, RBI Layout, Konankunte, JP Nagar-4,5,6,7 and 8th Phase, Puttenahalli, Jaraganahalli, Chunchaghatta Main Road, Bilekahalli, Arakere Mico Layout, Dollars Colony, HSR Layout, Bommanahalli, Agara, Koramangala, Bellandur, Jakkasandra, BTM Layout-1 and 2 phase, Madiwala, Suddugunte Palya, Jayanagar 4 ‘T’ Block and the adjoining areas. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BESCOM
Water supply disrupted

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 