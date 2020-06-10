Power, water supply disruption in Bengaluru

Power supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city on Wednesday due to the maintenance work and shifting of lines taken up by Bescom.

Sampigehalli, Jakkur, Kogilu, Talacauvery Layout, Amruthahalli, Jakkur Plantation, GKVK Layout and the adjoining areas will witness power cut from 10 am to 3 pm. Consumers can call Bescom helpline 1912 for queries and to make any complaints.

The water supply will be disrupted in southern and eastern parts of Bengaluru on Thursday from 6 am to 6 pm due to the pipeline work by the BWSSB.

The areas to be affected are Vijaya Bank Layout, RBI Layout, Konankunte, JP Nagar-4,5,6,7 and 8th Phase, Puttenahalli, Jaraganahalli, Chunchaghatta Main Road, Bilekahalli, Arakere Mico Layout, Dollars Colony, HSR Layout, Bommanahalli, Agara, Koramangala, Bellandur, Jakkasandra, BTM Layout-1 and 2 phase, Madiwala, Suddugunte Palya, Jayanagar 4 ‘T’ Block and the adjoining areas.