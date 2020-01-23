Research park set to come up at IISc by 2021-22

A research park will come up at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) by 2021-22 under the start-up initiative of the Union

government.

According to the proposal submitted in the Union Budget in 2018-19, Rs 84 crore was earmarked for six such parks, including the one at the IISc.

The parks are meant to strengthen the industry-academia collaboration and promote the start-up culture.

Project funding

The ministries of Human Resource Development and Science and Technology are jointly funding the project.

Speaking about the expansion status of the park, Prof Anurag Kumar, director, IISc, said: “The expansion of the park is underway. In two months, tenders will be called and the park will be ready by 2021-22.”

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had tweeted recently: “To encourage innovation, entrepreneurs are requested to establish their R&D units at Research Parks and collaborate with the students/professors of institutions.”

He had mentioned the IISc along with five Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs).