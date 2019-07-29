Self-financed ITPL-Kadugodi road project on hold

Two years on, the proposal for a self-financed road development project between ITPL and Kadugodi is still in the cold storage.

Two years ago, United Way Bengaluru, an NGO, had proposed the project to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to carry out road works between ITPL and the BESCOM Station in Kadugodi, Mahadevapura.

United Way is ready to finance the construction of drains, utility ducts, footpaths and streetlights by investing Rs 235 lakh. However, the BBMP has put the project on hold for various reasons.

The BBMP cited ongoing metro work along the ITPL Road as one of the reasons why the project has still not received a nod. The civic body is of the view that organisations that come up with projects through CSR funds are hard to rely upon. “There have been instances in the past where some organisations came forward with proposals but backed out eventually,” said an official. He said the BBMP always encourages self-financed projects provided the proposing entity furnishes detailed plans.

The 18-m road leads to an industrial area where multinational companies have set up offices. The representatives of United Way Bengaluru said the lack of basic infrastructure like streetlights and footpaths would inconvenience the visitors to these firms. “The project file is moving from table to table in the BBMP office. We haven’t received any approval till now,” said a United Way employee.

Earlier, BBMP and United Way Bengaluru had agreed the project would be completed in six months from the date of the execution of the memorandum of understanding.