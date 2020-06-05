SHOs in south division to work from inside compartments

Allowing the Station House Officer (SHO) to attend to public grievances and receive complaints without compromising on social distancing, the south division police have built working compartments for them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat has also introduced overcoats for the staff to protect them from the Covid-19 disease. “The compartment we have designed will help maintain distance between the police officers and the public,” Rohini told DH. “It will help the police handle day-to-day matters when people visit the police stations with their grievances.”

The compartment has a PA system and a tray to receive paper documents. “So far, we have built the compartments in three police stations, in Jayanagar, Girinagar and Chennammanakere Achukattu,” the DCP said, adding that it would soon be set up in all the police stations in the division. The DCP has also come up with the idea of providing overcoats to all the constable-ranked officers in the division. The constables will also be wearing masks and gloves.

300 coats distributed

“Around 300 overcoats have been provided by the police department on Thursday,” she said.

“Many sponsors have come forward to fund the coats. Every constable working in the south division will get the coats in a phased manner.”

The safety measures are in place because police stations cannot be closed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the same time, we cannot ignore our staff’s health. We will take care of them to the fullest extent possible,” Rohini said.