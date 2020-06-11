Suvidha Cabin for civic workers

Suvidha Cabins with toilets and changing room facilities have been set up in Yeshwantpur for pourakarmikas, who often face difficulties in finding such space while on duty.

The cabins are equipped with basic facilities such as toilets, changing rooms, feeding rooms, and medical aid.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Naryan inaugurated the cabin in Yeshwantpur set up on a pilot basis.

“Civic workers toil on the dusty streets for over eight hours. Of 25,000 civic workers in various zones of the city, about 70% are women and lack privacy and a decent space to relax after their hectic work. These cabins will bridge that gap and help them in all possible ways,” he said.

The cabins, built using repurposed shipping containers, can be moved around easily. As the basic structure is ready, customising of the cabin does not take much time. The cabin with a toilet facility would cost about Rs 5.5 lakh.

Soon, another cabin will be inaugurated at the Jakkur ward as well.

The cabins are designed and executed by Agrya Infratech — a leading container services company, while the exterior design and visual identity of the cabins are developed by Aniruddha Abhyankar of India Rising Trust.