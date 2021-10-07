Task force will study quality of Bengaluru roads: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government would rehabilitate people from the areas affected by rains in Bengaluru and fill up potholes on roads as soon as the rain recedes.

Speaking to news reporters at the Mysuru airport, he conceded that Bengaluru experienced problems whenever it rained. Low-lying areas get waterlogged, and housing layouts building on lakebeds and areas adjoining stormwater drains are affected, he said.

"Relief works during rains are different. I have directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner to take up rehabilitation works in these areas to provide a permanent solution,” Bommai said.

The chief minister said that a task force had been constituted to study the history of the roads.

"Details such as when a road was laid, how many times it has been repaired and who is the contractor will be collected. If the works are sub-standard, action will be initiated against the contractor," he promised.

Bommai said that there was a need to take up relief works immediately and announced that the filling of potholes would be taken up scientifically.

"Potholes can’t be filled when it rains. All potholes will be cleared once the rains recede," he said.

