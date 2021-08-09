Traffic diverted from Sirsi Circle flyover for roadwork

Traffic diverted from Sirsi Circle flyover for culvert work

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2021, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 02:59 ist
Earthmover employed on the flyover for the culvert work. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Traffic on the BGS (Sirsi Circle) flyover near KR Market has been diverted for 15 days to facilitate the white-topping of the road and the construction of a culvert for solving the problem of water-logging. 

Vehicles from the western side can use the flyover until the KR Market ramp, after which they have to mandatorily take the left ramp to the market and move towards Town Hall via SJP Road, an official said. 

M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, BBMP, said they would construct a culvert, level the ground and concretise the road to resolve the problem of water-logging at the entrance of the flyover. The civic body has received multiple complaints from the public and traffic police regarding the issue, he added. 

While the traffic police have given them 15 days to complete the work, BBMP officials hope to complete the work much earlier. 

Separately, the BBMP is developing NR Road under the TenderSure model. 

