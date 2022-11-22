Use spaces in govt-owned complexes for public service, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed officials to utilise government-owned commercial complexes to provide public services and run government offices.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a commercial complex being built by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in Bommanahalli, Bommai said Bengaluru’s rapid growth demands better public services.

“Bengaluru is growing in all directions and this calls for the appointment of more government officials such as engineers and joint commissioners. Though the government has appointed many such officials, they continue to work from the head office owing to lack of space in the particular zones,” he said.

He added that the government has been spending crores on setting up government offices, but yet there is a lack of space and hence it is a good idea to have a mixture of commercial activities and government offices in government-owned commercial complexes.

The nine-floor complex at Bommanahalli is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 91 crore. Bommai promised that many more such projects will be taken up across the state.