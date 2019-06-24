Waiting for MLA:BBMP on stalling Iblur skywalk

The bhumi puja for the skywalk at Iblur junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been delayed due to the unavailability of the local legislator.

The work order for the project was issued in the second week of February, but no further action has been taken towards its execution. This means that the pedestrians are risking their lives every day while crossing the bustling road.

Residents of Iblur, Bellandur Jothege and the ORR associations demanded a skywalk at the junction after several pedestrians and commuters died or were injured while crossing the road here.

They got the project sanctioned by the BBMP after a long struggle. But things have come to a naught three months after the work order was issued.

The work order says construction of the skywalk should be completed in nine months or 270 days from its issue date. “Development of Skywalk on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis (PPP model) at Outer Ring Road near Iblur junction for a concession period of 30 years,” the subject of the work order reads.

No clue of starting date

Three of those nine months have gone, but the BBMP is not clear about the project’s precise starting date. “We are waiting for the dates of local MLA Arvind Limbavali for the bhumi puja. The company and the civic body are all set to start the work. It’ll start on any day picked by the MLA,” a BBMP official told DH.

DH could not reach Limbavali to get an update on the project. Shashi, a regular user of ORR, dubbed the junction a death trap for commuters. “The pedestrian crossing comes soon after the flyover levels up with the ground. This has made crossing the road riskier for pedestrians. Iblur residents desperately need the skywalk to safely cross the ORR,” the official said.

“This is like a well of death for pedestrians,” Iblur resident Malvika said. “Is performing the bhumi puja more important than precious lives? The civic body and politicians will realise (the cost of delay) when an accident happens.”