Wash hands, consult doctor: Police advisory to staff

The Karnataka police department has urged its staff to wash their hands with soap and maintain cleanliness in washrooms, as the threat of coronavirus looms large over the state.

The Internal Security Division of the police department asked their staff to consult a doctor immediately and follow procedures if they have cough, cold, throat ache or fever. If they catch infections, they should inform their seniors and go on leave, the advisory stated.

It asked all the staff to compulsorily use masks, while directing the unit officers to sensitise their staff on safety measures and report back to the department on the action taken.