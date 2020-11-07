Weekend traffic ban on Church Street kicks off today

Weekend traffic ban on Church Street kicks off today

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2020, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 02:14 ist
Church Street will be a testbed for assessing the changes in air quality. DH FILE PHOTO

The state government’s much-delayed efforts to introduce pedestrian-friendly measures on Church Street will finally take off on Saturday. 

Motor vehicles will be restricted from entering Church Street as part of the Clean Air Street initiative, which has been funded by the Catapult Network, a UK-based organisation.  The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have come together to implement the measures. Church Street is a testbed for assessing the changes in air quality. 

Church Street is among several city roads that are proposed to be closed to motor vehicles every weekend for five months. The aim is to reprioritise clean mobility and demonstrate the positive impact of streets focused on people and sustainable behaviours. 

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will give a green signal to the event at 11 am on Saturday. In addition, Church Street will be transformed into a demonstration area for clean air innovations. 

The Church Street Residents’ Welfare Association has expressed concerns over possible crowding during the event. “We have reached out to DULT officials, Catapult Network and the IISc, expressing concerns about the possible exacerbation of the pandemic as it brings more crowds. Most of us are senior citizens and have been advised to avoid crowds in view of social distancing,” Ramasastry Ambarish, the president of the association, told DH

DULT had held multiple meetings with the residents to address their concerns. Officials had promised to provide the necessary exceptions to make sure there’s no restriction on the movement of residents. 

Ambarish, however, said that while passes had been given for residents’ vehicles, drivers and those working in the apartments hadn’t received them. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Church Street
Bengaluru
traffic ban

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 