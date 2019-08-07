Bengaluru mayor wants waste cleared daily

Following warnings by the Urban Development Department (UDD), Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun designated civic officials to ensure garbage clearance on a daily basis.

The department wanted the BBMP to take steps to ensure the piling garbage on city streets does not trigger an epidemic.

On Tuesday, the mayor met BBMP joint commissioners and additional commissioners in this regard. At the meeting, she designated the officials as the nodal officers for the areas.

She put health officers, assistant engineers and medical officers at the ward level to regularly inspect the streets and submit daily reports on garbage clearance.

“Garbage is getting piled on the streets when the city has been experiencing moderate rains,” Gangambike said. “Ward officials have been asked to inspect the streets regularly. They are made solely responsible for the ward.”

The mayor added that she instructed officials to ensure there is no epidemic outbreak.

The move comes after B H Anil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, asked the BBMP to be vigilant.

“In case of mixed waste, construction debris and other types, the marshals, health inspectors, SWM officials and medical officers will be held responsible,” the note on the proceedings at the meeting read. “Thus, the timely inspection and measures should be taken to clear the garbage to prevent the epidemics from spreading.

The note added: “In case of officials failing to take action, then the disciplinary action will be taken.”