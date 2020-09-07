Bengaluru metro resumes after over 5 months of suspension

Metro train services will resume during peak hour on Monday on the Purple Line between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road. Travellers have to follow a new set of rules to keep the operations smooth amid the pandemic.

The services were suspended on March 23, and the resumption will happen in three stages. In the first stage, trains will operate from 8 am to 11 am and between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

In the second stage, train operations on the Green Line (Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli) will begin on Thursday only during peak hour. In the third stage, the 7 am to 9 pm trains will run on both Purple and Green lines.

New rules

As per the new rules, only travellers carrying smartcards will be allowed to board the trains. Entry will be denied to passengers not wearing masks or those running temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius.

Some of the other rules are: a commuter can carry one piece of baggage; a social distance of two metres must be maintained; every other seat on the trains will be left vacant; only 400 passengers will be allowed on a train; and limited entries and exits at a station.