AAP going hyper-local to rebuild image in Karnataka

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking at reimagining itself in Karnataka by focusing extensively on the Bengaluru civic body elections scheduled to be held next year.

The party aims to strengthen itself at the grassroots level, by reaching out to families in every street, in an effort to replicate the Delhi success story. The party, largely restricted to the national capital, has been unable to make its mark in the last two assembly elections in Karnataka.

AAP state co-convener and BBMP campaign in-charge, Shanthala Damle, said the party's decision to focus on the upcoming BBMP polls was based on feedback from previous experiences. The party contested in all the constituencies in Karnataka in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and fielded candidates in 29 seats in the 2018 assembly elections but its support base failed to translate into votes.

"We felt that people's priorities were different when it came to assembly and Lok Sabha elections. We believe we can make an impact with the civic body polls, with an issue-based focus," she said.

Going hyper-local

With the slogan 'Hosa Ayke, Hosa Bengaluru' (New Choice, New Bengaluru), the AAP is focusing on providing transformative solutions to civic problems. "We want to have dialogues with people in every street over the next 10 months and let them know that we have done this in Delhi. An in-charge will be appointed in each BBMP ward, who will coordinate dialogue with citizens," Damle said.

The party is opening a new office in Chamarajpet on Sunday and many more have been planned across the city.

Will the party find it challenging to campaign with new faces? "I don't think just the popularity quotient works anymore. We believe in transformative governance. We are confident that people will understand our message," Damle said.