BBMP councillors stage walkout

The corporation council meeting on Monday witnessed high drama as the councillors staged a walk out after a debate on advertisement hoardings in the city.

The councillors spoke against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) “faulty” tenders.

Ruling party leader Abdul Wazid said: “There are bicycles for last-mile connectivity in major TenderSURE roads and near the metro stations. The winning bidder of this bicycle system has installed LED displays in the medians of various roads seeking potential advertisers. The company apparently has a 100-crore turn over per annum."

The councillors argued that the BBMP floated the tender despite knowing hoardings are banned in the city.

According to the councillors, the civic body cannot float a tender without the commissioner’s knowledge. They urged him to cancel it. They demanded the suspension of the concerned chief engineer. Followed by this argument, the councillors walked out insisting the commissioner cancel the tender by the end of the day.

However, both mayor and the commissioner maintained they were not aware of the tender and would direct to cancel it after consultations with the chief engineer. The council meeting was adjourned to Tuesday.