BBMP standing panel polls put off

The elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's 12 standing committees, scheduled on Monday, were postponed as no corporator submitted nominations.

This is the second time that the polls failed to take off.

The in-charge regional commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday ordered the postponement of the elections as the quorum of the council was less than 1/3 of the total strength of the council.

The development comes as the BJP, which is the ruling party in BBMP, could not finalise its council members for the standing committees.

The further date for the elections is likely to announced by January 15.

Earlier, the elections to the committees were scheduled on December 4. But due to a lack of quorum, as the council members were busy with byelections to four assembly constituencies, the elections had to be deferred.