BJP romps home

Mahalakshmi Layout was a tough nut to crack for the ruling BJP. But the saffron party romped home despite dissent within the party following the defection of Gopalaiah.

It managed to quell rebellion by mollifying its leaders and put up a collective show, resulting in the resounding victory of Gopalaiah for the third consecutive time in the constituency.

In the past, the BJP had lost two closely-fought polls in the constituency. Though the party experimented by changing candidates, Gopalaiah successfully foiled the BJP’s plans in 2013 and 2018. The just-concluded bypolls demonstrate his popularity. Gopalaiah’s victory also helped the BJP open its account in the constituency since the reorganisation of constituencies in 2008.

Unlike other constituencies, Mahalakshmi Layout witnessed a one-sided show since the first round of counting. Congress corporator M Shivaraju’s dream of an elevation from the corporation to the legislature was dashed after he lost to Gopalaiah.

The saving grace for the Congress was that it emerged the runner-up this time. It had stood third in the 2018 polls.

The JD(S), which had won the constituency earlier owing to the sizeable Vokkaliga population in the area, lost the deposit and tasted a humiliating setback at the hustings.