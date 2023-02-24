CM flags off Pragati Rath Yatra

The CM said about 135 GPS-fitted raths will tour all over the state to highlight the achievements of both the state and the Union governments

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 07:12 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

In a bid to disseminate double engine government’s achievements, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday flagged off the BJP’s Pragati Rath campaign in which specially-designed vehicles would travel across the state to campaign for the party. 

Along with BJP state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Bommai flagged off the BJP Pragati Rath Yatra at the Vivekananda Park in BTM Layout constituency which is represented by Congress veteran R Ramalinga Reddy in the Assembly.

Also Read | Congress guarantees 10 kg free rice to BPL families in Karnataka

The CM said about 135 GPS-fitted raths will tour all over the state to highlight the achievements of both the state and the Union governments. 

"This information will be disseminated to women, the poor and schoolchildren in each and every booth across the state," he said and stressed that the BJP alone can build - Nava Bharath through Nava Karnataka. 

