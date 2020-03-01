Congress-JD(S) disrupts council over remark on mayor’s powers

A ‘controversial’ remark by a BJP corporator on the powers of the mayor resulted in pandemonium, disrupting the proceedings of the BBMP council for over an hour on Saturday afternoon.

Condemning the remarks by Umesh Shetty, BJP corporator from Govindarajanagar, Opposition Congress leaders plunged into the Well, demanding an apology from Shetty and expunging of the controversial remark from the records.

Deliberating over the inordinate delay in issuing of work orders to garbage contractors despite the finalisation of the tender, Congress leaders demanded an explanation from the mayor.

Replying to the arguments of the Opposition leaders, Mayor Goutham Kumar said as the health committee had pointed out some discrepancies in the tender, it is still being discussed and soon a decision would be taken at the government level.

Meanwhile, intervening in the debate, Shetty threw a question on whether the mayor has any power to appoint such committees to look into the tender aspects. “I wonder whether the mayor has any power to form new committees,” he asked. Angered by Shetty’s remark questioning the powers of the mayor, Opposition Congress leaders pounced on the matter and accused him of causing disgrace to the seat of mayor.

Lashing out, former mayor Manjunath Reddy said: “How can Umesh Shetty, a corporator, question the powers of the mayor? How can he act against his own party’s elected leader?”

Plunging into the Well and sitting on a dharna, the Congress and JD(S) corporators demanded suspension of Shetty and an unconditional apology, leaving the council in pandemonium for an hour and forcing the mayor to adjourn the council for a brief duration.

Shetty clarifies

Later, clarifying his statement, Shetty said: “The Congress leaders are accusing me without even listening to my full statement. I will apologise if I have said anything wrong.”

The mayor assured that he would look into the records and find out if any objectionable remarks were made by Shetty.

“If there is something of that nature, I will not only expunge it from the records, but also ask him to apologise.”

Convinced by the mayor’s words, the Opposition leaders withdrew their protest.