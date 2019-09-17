Delegation of work at BBMP

To ease the work pressure of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner, the government plans to delegate ward and zonal work to special and additional commissioners.

On Monday, the Urban Development Department issued an order handing over the responsibilities to the officers.

However, no new officers will be appointed.

Four IAS cadre officers currently working in the BBMP will be designated as special commissioners and additional commissioners.

Special commissioner (projects) will look after Yelahanka, and East zones and special commissioner (finance and information technology) will be responsible for South and R R Nagar zones.

Additional commissioner (admin) will be in charge of West and Dasarahalli zones, and additional commissioner (solid waste management) has been handed over Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones.

The special commissioners will be the final authority to approve the projects and initiatives in their zones.

The BBMP commissioner will take care of policymaking, coordination, budget, special grants, standing committees, elections, information technology cell and representation of BBMP at government level.

The order comes after Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrashekhar met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recently seeking to decentralise the responsibilities of BBMP commissioner.