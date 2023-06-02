JD(S) preps for BBMP polls

After a crushing defeat in the assembly elections, the JD(S) is gearing up to strengthen the party, especially in Bengaluru, keeping in mind the BBMP polls.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy held a meeting with senior leaders, including those from Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Kumaraswamy warned his party workers and leaders against groupism. "There is no need for any of our leaders or party workers to please anyone. They just have to work for the party, and work hard in the wards in Bengaluru where our base is strong," he said.