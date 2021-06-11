Bengaluru: 'Queue System' launched for Covid-19 hospital bed allocation

The state government launched the 'Queue System' of Covid hospital bed management in the city on Thursday, promising a hassle-free, automated alternative to the previous controversial mechanism.

Under the queue system, which improves upon the existing Central Hospital Bed Management Software, every Covid patient seeking hospitalisation will be given an auto-generated queue number, which will form the basis for booking the bed.

The queue system' was launched by Aravind Limbavali, the nodal minister for war room, call centre and tele-consultation operations. "The new system will not only ensure transparency but also help in effective bed allocation," he promised, adding that the model would soon be replicated in other parts of the state.

Also Read | BBMP hospital beds to be allotted through queue system

Under the new system, physical triaging of patients will be necessary for allocation of hospital beds. Each patient's triage details will be electronically fed into the system. Based on the clinical parameters, the patient will be assigned an auto-generated ‘Queue Number’ according to their BBMP zone and allocated the bed. "Re-queuing will be used if there is a change in the requirement of treatment. Patients would be taken off the queue if they are to be sent for home isolation,” Limbavali explained.

The queue system will not apply to seriously ill patients, children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, cancer patients and the differently-abled. "The queue system will refer them to the superuser (system administrator) for immediate hospitalisation," Limbavali said. "This would help all emergencies."

He thanked Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and companies e-Spirit and Foretell for designing the software. MP, L S Tajesvi Surya, was present at the launch.