BMRCL failed to ensure metro workers are paid directly, despite HC orders

Seven years after the High Court of Karnataka ordered the BMRCL to ensure proper payment of wages to the metro construction workers, documents show contractors have not complied with the directions.

In August 2014, the high court issued an order based on a petition filed by Samuel Sathyaseelan that salary should be given directly. “Payment of wages to workers shall be in the presence of a labour inspector deputed by the Department of Labour and a representative of BMRCL and shall be made directly to the workman without the intervention of any of the labour contractors/sub-contractors,” the court said.

However, labourers and labour activists have repeatedly pointed to violations over the years. Migrant construction labourers coming from Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh end up getting only a part of the payment promised to them, while some never received the money for months.

Two labourers DH spoke to said they were promised Rs 18,000 for eight hours of work, but received just Rs 12,000 after working for more than 12 hours.

“We have to accept whatever the ‘thekedar’ (contractor) gives us. If anyone raises questions, he will not get anything and may lose the job, too,” a labourer told DH.

The most recent documentation of the violation was made on July 29 this year when two contractors admitted non-compliance. During a meeting held by labour department authorities, a representative from L&T admitted that workers were not paid directly.

“The contractors said they had 1,200 workers at the worksite. They expressed difficulties in crediting the amount into the bank account directly to some contract workers. They are making payments through subcontractors on the wages bills generated,” the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is available with DH, said.

Godrej Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, which engaged 60 workers on Reach 5, also admitted that payment of wages was done through sub-contractors.

Proactive intervention

Though labour authorities directed companies to follow the high court order, activists said a proactive intervention is required.

Avani Choksi from AICCTU said the presence of BMRCL and the labour inspector during salary payments will solve most of the issues. “We have repeatedly brought this to the attention of the authorities,” she said.

Maitreyi Krishnan from AICCTU said the BMRCL and the labour department have failed to ensure that workers are registered under the Inter-state Migrant Workmen Act, leading to a denial of rightful allowances to thousands of labourers over the years.

In a complaint written to the chairperson of the monitoring committee appointed by the high court, AICCTU also said workers were being threatened for demanding legitimate dues.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said he will examine the issue of violation of the high court order with regard to the payment of wages.

