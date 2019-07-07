BMRCL issues strictures to employees

BMRCL has barred its staff from holding any events in the office premises, following a recent incident in which employees celebrated birthdays at two metro stations.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Executive Director (Operation and Maintenance) A S Shankar sent out a circular to employees, warning disciplinary action against those who organise such events.

“These unauthorised activities are affecting the image of the BMRCL badly. Many passengers have complained about such activities taking place during work hours. Such activities, besides being highly objectionable, are also potential safety hazards and attract adverse criticism from public/media,” the circular read.

In a message sent out on social media, some employees said the BMRCL has strict rules to ensure safety and decorum is not compromised.

However, some staff expressed concern over the circular.

“Arrival and departure of every train is evaluated. We are punished for delays. In between continuous and long work, some find five to 10 minutes to wish a colleague on his/her birthday and distribute sweets. That should not have been banned,” an employee said.