BMTC Kalasipalyam terminus may be commissioned by Dec

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus terminus at Kalasipalyam may finally be a reality by the year-end with some works nearing completion.

Taking wing in 2016, two decades after a formal proposal was made, the project has missed several deadlines.

Sources in the BMTC told DH that the inordinate delay in execution of work was due to the hard rock found while laying the foundation.

“Clearing the rock was indeed a Herculean task. Considering that there were several hindrances, we had to adopt advanced mechanisms to blast and cut the rock, which delayed the project. But now as the work has gained momentum, we will complete the project hopefully by December 2019,” a senior technical officer of BMTC said.

However, other officials fear that the work on interiors and other allied infrastructure may drag the project by a couple of months.

The terminus, coming up on 4.13 acres, is estimated to be worth Rs 63.5 crore.

Once commissioned, the terminus is expected to ease the traffic around KR Market and Kalasipalyam, which are always choked with BMTC, KSRTC and private buses operating between Bengaluru and adjoining districts and neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the delay has felt the passengers disappointed, as there is no bus shelter, toilet facilities and even footpath.

Acknowledging that the work will be completed soon, C Shikha, managing director of BMTC, said: “I recently visited the worksite and inspected the work. Our deadline is December 2019, and we are hopeful of achieving it. By then, there will be circular movement of the BMTC, KSRTC and private and inter-state government buses in the bus bay.”