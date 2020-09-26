BU undergraduate exams pushed to October

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 26 2020, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 01:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Bangalore University has rescheduled the undergraduate exams to be held on September 25 and 28 to October 6 and 4, respectively. 

The exams were cancelled due to the Karnataka-wide bandh call given by various farmers’ organisations. 

Exams for the final-year postgraduate courses have also been postponed to October 5, instead of September 28. 

The rescheduling has disappointed faculty members and students as the new exam date falls on a Sunday.

“How can they conduct exams on a Sunday when we teachers get a day’s weekly off?” said a faculty member of a BU-affiliated college in the city.

Another faculty member said: “We don’t mind working on a Sunday, but they don’t offer a compensatory off on another day.”

Bangalore University
examination

