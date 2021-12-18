BWSSB digs up road fixed just 13 days ago after years of protest

The BWSSB has dug up the busy 6th Crossroad in OMBR Layout just a fortnight after the BBMP laid the stretch that had remained in disrepair for two years.

Following a report in DH, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had repaired the road, leaving residents and commuters elated after two years of hardship. But to their utter dismay, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) workers dug up the road again for a new project.

“The road had been unmotorable since 2019 when BWSSB began laying water pipeline,” OMBR Layout resident Amith Nigli said. “After DH highlighted the road’s condition and subsequent media attention, the BBMP restored the road, and it was levelled up by December 4. But BWSSB has been digging up the road again since December 11.”

Residents now wonder what is stopping the two agencies from working in coordination. “The BWSSB didn’t take up any work when the road was in a bad shape for two years. Why can’t the agencies work together?” asked another resident.

BWSSB officials assured that they will restore the road after the work ends. “We’re installing water flow meters in the area and wanted to fix them inside the BWSSB building. But the plan wasn’t feasible. We therefore resorted to road-cutting,” said the BWSSB engineer in charge of the area.

BBMP officials, who earlier said the road was not repaired since the BWSSB did not pay restoration charges in 2019, are now helpless. “If they say the work must be carried out, how can we say no?” asked a BBMP official, adding: “They promised to restore the road and so we agreed.”

Residents are hopeless. “The road is completely blocked. We can’t move our vehicles. If the previous experience is anything to go by, we’re not sure how long this would go and if the road will ever be restored,” said another resident of the area.

