BWSSB orders compensation to labourer who lost vision spraying bleach

A 40-year-old BWSSB contract employee has been given Rs 2.7 lakh compensation by a private agency after he accidentally splashed bleach-mixed water in his eyes and went blind.

The labourer Munikrishna was part of the sanitisation drive last year undertaken by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to spray water mixed with bleaching powder (calcium hypochlorite).

Munikrishna was not given protective gear, resulting in the chemical-laced water accidentally splashing into his eyes. He suffered near-total blindness within 20 days.

After DH reported the incident, BWSSB chairman N Jayaram instructed the contractor to pay Munikrishna compensation. “The money is just part of the relief. I have personally told the contractor to pay for his medical treatment. We will continue to pursue the issue and ensure the labourer is rightly compensated."

Munikrishna told DH that he received Rs 2.75 lakh as compensation from the Navodya Service Centre, the agency that outsourced him to BWSSB.

"I used Rs 2.3 lakh to repay loans, including the one I got pledging my wife’s mangalsutra,” he said.

He said the remaining money will help the family for some days. “I have told them that regaining vision is important as I would like to restart work. I’m waiting to hear from the agency,” he said.

To a question, Shivanna T K of Navodaya said they couldn't pay compensation to Munikrishna for the last one year as they were unaware of his suffering.

"It's an unfortunate incident. We were not informed of the issue. Starting June, we will pay monthly compensation equal to his salary. We have also requested the BWSSB to inform us on the way forward to treat his eyes," he said.

Meanwhile, a group of friends in Malleswaram have pooled in money to help the labourer.

Doctors at the Vittala International Institute of Ophthalmology, where they sent Munikrishna for treatment, have given him some medicine.

“We urge the BWSSB and the private agency to ensure he gets his vision back,” a member of the group, requesting anonymity, told DH. “More importantly, officials must ensure no other labourer suffers a similar accident.”