C H Pratap Reddy is Bengaluru's new Police Commissioner

Reddy, a BTech graduate, is from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 19:42 ist

The Karnataka government on Monday posted 1991 batch IPS officer C H Pratap Reddy as commissioner of police, Bengaluru replacing Director General of Police, Kamal Pant. Pant has been transferred and posted as DGP, Recruitment. Reddy was currently serving as additional director general of police (ADGP), Law & Order of the state. 

The government has also transferred Alok Kumar, who was serving as ADGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and posted him as ADGP, Law & Order of the state. R Hitendra, ADGP, Crimes and Technical Services has been transferred and posted as ADGP, KSRP.

Another IPS officer M N Anucheth, who was the deputy commissioner of police, Central division has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID). 

Reddy, a BTech graduate, is from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He had earlier served as additional commissioner of police (law and order) Bengaluru. Reddy started his career with his first posting as assistant superintendent of police, Arasikere, Hassan district. Having a wide knowledge on technical issues, Reddy served as Director of Cyber Security, National Association of Software and Services Companies (cyber security wing), Bengaluru. He is known for the cyber security initiatives and implementations in NASSCOM. 

Reddy has served as SP of Vijayapura (Bijapur), Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Commandant of KSRP. Inspector General of Police, Western Range. Reddy also worked in the Central Bureau of Investigation, Bengaluru and Mumbai. During his tenure in CBI, many financial frauds were unearthed. He has also served as deputy inspector general of police, Internal security division. He has won the President Medal for Distinguished Service and chief minister medal. 
 

