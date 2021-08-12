Charcha-2021: Bengaluru NGO to conduct virtual development conference

City-based NGO The/Nudge Foundation will hold a virtual conference on India’s development from August 13 to 15.

Over 300 speakers and 100 organisations will participate in various sessions at Charcha-2021 hosted across 11 broad themes.

NGO founder-CEO Atul Satija said: “With Covid-19 wiping away years of progress, the ability to reinvent and rebuild is more critical. The development sector is also grappling with shrinking resources and the way forward requires coming together of all stakeholders.”

Conversations during Charcha-2021 will focus on gender, health, resilient societies, equitable cities, water, hygiene and sanitation, among other topics.

"It is time we look at institutionalising a participative problem-solving approach for all stakeholders in the development sector to work in a concerted manner. Today, increasing the 'Ease of Doing Good' has become more important than ever, given the devastating impact of coronavirus. The government must provide policy-based aid so this can be achieved," said Sudha Srinivasan, CEO, Centre for Social Innovation at The/Nudge Foundation.

Speakers at the event include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, National Health Authority CEO Dr RS Sharma, Narayana Health Founder Dr Devi Shetty, former United Nations Assistant Secretary General Lakshmi Puri, HDFC MD Renu Karnad, Bain Capital MD Amit Chandra, SECMOL Founder Sonam Wangchuk, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central Government Prof K Vijayraghavan, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies’ Rohini Nilekani.

Charcha-2021 is free-to-attend and the complete schedule and registration link can be found at https://forum.thenudge.org.