Child falls out of bus windscreen, comes under front wheel

A six-year-old girl sitting on the dashboard of a private bus was thrown out of its broken windscreen and run over by the front wheel. She died instantly.

The unbelievable accident occurred on a bus operated by Manjunatha Swamy Travels near Honnapura Lake, about 3 km from Magadi town and about 34 km southwest of Bengaluru, around 11.30 am on Wednesday, according to Magadi police.

Jeevitha had insisted on accompanying her paternal grandmother Gowramma and her younger brother to their home village of Ujjini, near Huliyurdurga, Tumakuru district. The family - comprising Jeevitha, her parents Kumar and Jyothi, Kumar's mother Gowramma and her brother - has been living in Rajagopalanagar, northwestern Bengaluru.

Gowramma and her brother were about to leave home when Jeevitha demanded that she be taken along. Her request was heeded. So Gowramma, her brother and Jeevitha boarded the bus in Sunkadakatte. Gowramma got a seat in the front, parallel to the driver's, while her brother got to sit in the rear part of the bus. Jeevitha was seated on the dashboard.

The bus driver is said to have speeded. The windscreen broke accidentally, making a big opening in it. The bus then jerked suddenly, throwing Jeevitha out and under the left front wheel. The girl sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. It all happened in a split second before the driver could notice the broken windscreen and apply the brakes.

Police have seized the bus and opened a case against the driver. Jeevitha's body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.