CISCE announces ISCE, ISC class 10, 12 results

The results of the ICSE and ISC Board conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations for class 10 and 12 have been announced on Friday afternoon.

As many as 19,787 students had appeared for the ICSE examination and 1,821 students had appeared for ISC examination from Karnataka. While the ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are in Indian languages and nine are foreign languages, the ISC examination were conducted in 51 subjects of which 15 are in Indian languages and 6 are foreign languages.

