Commercial units under scanner for pollution

Apart from pubs and bars, commercial establishments will also be monitored under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act 2000, and silent zones will be identified across the state in two months.

The high court directed the state government to issue final notification on the draft of silent zones in the state to implement the rule.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz was hearing a PIL filed by Defense Colony Residents' Association seeking a ban on pubs and bars in Indiranagar.

The bench directed the government to install devices to measure noise pollution level in 18 cities and towns and penalise establishments violating the norms.

Submitting the memo, the government advocate said the government has installed 233 devices to measure noise pollution across the state and reserved Rs 9 crore for the installation. The authorities have cancelled the permission of pubs and bars in Bengaluru following public complaints.

The court observed that despite regular checks on pubs and bars in the city, the authorities should also to take action against other commercial establishments.

The matter was adjourned to October 22.