Condition bail to five accused in TDR scam

A lower court recently granted conditional bail to five people accused in the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam.

The city civil and sessions court granted the conditional bail on a petition by Rathan Lath, the director of Valmark Realty Holdings Ltd. Prior to the conditional bail, the accused had surrendered before the ACB investigating officer. The court granted Lath interim bail on May 4.

While granting the conditional bail, the court directed Lath to surrender before the investigating officer by June 3 and co-operate in the investigation. He must also appear before the investigating officer on the second and fourth Monday of every month until the completion of the investigation.

During the hearing, the defence counsel submitted that Lath was not named in the FIR and that his name was “falsely dragged” into it.

The public prosecutor pointed out that although Lath was not named in the FIR initially, he was subsequently included in it and a report was filed before the court on May 15.