Cong leader-cum-businessman Ramoji Gowda raided by I-T dept

Congress politician and businessman Ramoji Gowda was raided by Income Tax Department officials on Thursday.

Fifteen officers split into various teams to conduct simultaneous raids on Gowda’s home, two offices and a jewellery store. While his home is located in Hulimangala, situated between Hosur Road and Bannerghatta Road, his real-estate company, BSR Builders and Developers, has its offices opposite the BDA Complex in HSR Layout Sector 4.

A technology firm owned by him and located in Electronics City was also the subject of the raid. So was his jewellery store, Siri Vaibhava Gold Palace, located in RR Nagar.

In 2018, Gowda contested the legislative council election from the Bangalore graduates’ constituency on the Congress ticket but lost to the BJP’s A Devegowda. He is said to be close to many top leaders in the state Congress.

A source in the Income Tax Department said Gowda was raided on suspicion of hiding his total wealth and evading income tax.

As soon as the raids began around 9 am, officials seized the mobile phones of all members of Gowda’s family as well his house and office staff, and questioned them. Documents related to Gowda’s properties and bank accounts have been seized from all four places and are being scrutinised.

The raids concluded in the afternoon. Gowda may be summoned for questioning.

