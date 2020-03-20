Coronavirus: Bengaluru's Namma Metro to shut down on March 22; BMTC, taxi, auto services to be hit

In view of the 'Janata Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, BMRCL has decided to shut down its operations for the entire day while buses, taxis and auto-rickshaw services in the city will be disrupted on Sunday.

BMRCL spokesperson T L Ravi Prakash said there will be no metro services on Sunday. "The decision was taken in the interest of the public following a meeting," he said.

The BMTC said it would be operating its buses on Sunday but the number of routes and trips will be reduced. "The clarification from the government is yet to be received regarding the same (Janata curfew). We will update the same as and when it's received," a release from the corporation said.

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola and Uber Drivers Association, said they will "stand united in this decisive movement and will strictly follow the guidelines to fight back the looming threat of Coronavirus. So our services like Ola Uber auto and taxi., etc will not be available on Sunday 22 March 2020," he said.