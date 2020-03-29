Coronavirus patient met 70 people, worked near CM's house in Bengaluru

Panic gripped Dollars Colony and Geddalahalli in northern Bengaluru on Saturday after news broke that patient number 59, a 35-year-old maid, was in contact with around 70 people before she tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman is presently undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

She got infected as she worked along with patient number 25, another domestic help who had returned from abroad. They both worked in a house near the residence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Dollars Colony.

The police believe that about 70 people who were in contact with patient-59 have gone to Yadgir and other places. BBMP officials are also aware of it, and a joint team is trying to trace all these people to put them under home quarantine. The police, however, have not booked patient-59 considering that she is poor and wasn’t aware that she has COVID-19 until she tested positive, a senior officer said.