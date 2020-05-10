COVID-19 patient dies; Kalyan Nagar hospital sealed

  • May 10 2020, 00:39 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 01:53 ist
The Bengaluru district administration on Saturday closed a prominent hospital located along the Outer Ring Road in Kalyan Nagar, East Bengaluru, after a patient died of Covid-19 there. 

Dr G Srinivas, District Health Officer, (DHO) Bengaluru Urban, said a woman with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) had come to North Bangalore Hospital on May 6. Before that, she had consulted doctors at a private clinic. She was hospitalised the same night and died the next day (on May 7). The body was shifted to CV Raman General Hospital the same day. 

According to the DHO, the hospital staff had got the swab samples taken by an unauthorised person and sent them to a private lab in Hyderabad although there are enough such facilities in Bengaluru. “We have lodged a complaint against him,” he told DH

Seven doctors and 25 others have been identified as primary contacts of the patient. There are also 25-30 secondary contacts. These include doctors, nurses, Group ‘D’ staff and other patients. “Existing patients have been shifted and the hospital is being sealed,” the officer explained. 

Dr H D R Ramakrishna, medical superintendent, CV Raman General Hospital, confirmed that his facility had received the body of a suspected Covid-19 death from the KG Halli police station limits but said he was unsure if it was related to this case. 

