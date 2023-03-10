CPI demands shelters, housing rights for homeless

CPI demands shelters, housing rights for homeless; stages protest

The protest rally was organised in collaboration with the Committee for Landless and Homeless People

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 10 2023, 02:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 03:39 ist
The Karnataka state council of Communist party of India and the committee for the homeless and landless organised a massive protest demonstration to demand land and housing rights for the 50 Lakh homeless families at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The Communist Party of India held a demonstration at Freedom Park on Thursday, urging the government to build shelters and provide housing rights for homeless people in the state. 

The protest rally — organised in collaboration with the Committee for Landless and Homeless People — was a culmination of their 62-day padayatra that began in Ballari on February 2, 2020.

It came to a halt in Tumakuru in March due to the pandemic.

The padayatra — titled ‘Soorigagi Samara’ — resumed in Sira taluk of Tumakuru on February 23, 2023 and culminated at Freedom Park on Thursday. 

CPI leaders urged the government to increase the housing scheme’s benefit to Rs 5 lakh, and release funds for approved housing schemes. 

