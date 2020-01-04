Day-long workshop on educating hearing impaired

The city-based SGS Vagdevi Centre for the Rehabilitation of Communication Impaired on Thursday held a day-long workshop on 'Bilingualism - Challenges in deaf education'.

The event was organised as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the centre.

Several professionals, special educators and parents of the hearing impaired people attended the workshop and deliberated on various topics.

Experts urged that to detect hearing impairment at the early stages, it should be made mandatory to screen infants in all the hospitals and clinics with maternity wing.

Stressing on the role of parents, experts opined that they must be taught about the mode of communication with their children preferably with the oral mode in their mother tongue.