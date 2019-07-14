Drunk rider booked for assaulting, biting cop

A 48-year-old traffic head constable was injured after a drunk motorcycle rider not only attacked him with his helmet but also bit him over road rage at Lalbagh West Gate in Basavanagudi, south Bengaluru on Friday night.

The suspect Vijay Kumar, is a resident of Thyagarajanagar and works for a pre-owned car showroom. He is an alcoholic and a drug addict, the police said.

According to the police, Kumar was returning home in an inebriated state when his two-wheeler hit an autorickshaw, resulting in his fall.

Head constable Suresh who was on duty rushed to his help. Kumar thought the policeman was apprehending him and began arguing with him. Kumar then attacked the constable with his helmet and even bit him. Suresh sustained a head injury and began to bleed. Passers-by rushed to the policeman’s help, but Kumar tried to attack them also. Suresh, with the help of a few other motorists, managed to bundle Kumar to the police station, where he created a ruckus.

A policeman then escorted Kumar to Victoria Hospital for medical examination and Suresh for treatment. Based on a complaint filed by Suresh, the police booked Kumar.