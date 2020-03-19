Evaluation of ICSE answer scripts to be done at home

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Mar 19 2020, 03:41am ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 03:41am ist
Representative Image/iStock

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) has taken a major decision following coronavirus outbreak and announced that evaluation of the answer scripts from the ongoing board exams will be done at the residences of teachers.

On the first day of the evaluation custodian of exams should meet all examiners at the respective exam centre for a short duration and brief them about the scheme of evaluation and handover answer script boxes to them.

On the last day of the evaluation, teachers should handover the evaluated answer scripts to the respective custodian for further process. 

The Board has released an official communication in this regard late in the night on Wednesday.

