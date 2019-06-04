Family suicide pact: 4 FIRs lodged, 5 held

Police registered four FIRs and arrested five persons on Monday in connection with the death of a woman and her son in Vibhutipura near HAL. In the wee hours on Sunday, Geetha Bai (48) committed suicide.

Her 12-year-old son Varun was killed by her husband Suresh Babu (48). The whole incident was captured on a phone camera by the couple’s 17-year-old daughter. Babu was arrested on Sunday evening, said Abdul Ahad, DCP (Whitefield).

Babu’s statement to the police said some locals came to their house on Saturday night and threatened the family. The couple then planned a suicide pact. Police registered an FIR under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested S Sudha, Daisy, Prabhavathi, Manju and Ram Bahadur, all residents of Vibhutipura.

Investigation revealed that Babu and Geetha incurred losses running a chit fund.

Sudha along with her friend Daisy and Prabhavathi used to regularly visit the couple and abuse them, pressurising them to repay their money.

The couple requested time but the accused did not agree. Ram Bahadur, a native of Nepal and Manju, had lent nearly Rs 2 lakh to the couple. However, the accused were unable to produce documents of any such transaction.

After the “harassment” increased, the couple planned a suicide pact, DCP Ahad said.

A death note was found at the house, which stated that the five accused, along with two others, had threatened to file a false complaint against the couple, which made them decide to end their lives.

“Babu and his daughter are in depression. We are trying to provide them counselling as both want to end their lives,” police said.