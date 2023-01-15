Few takers, but BDA launching new apartment projects

At a time when hundreds of its flats remain unsold due to poor connectivity and amenities, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is constructing two more apartment complexes with 1,300 flats in Konadasapura. Some 620 flats are nearing completion.

At least 970 flats in various BDA projects are either unsold or unallotted. Only about 350 have been sold.

The new housing project at Konadasapura in eastern Bengaluru is estimated to cost Rs 343.8 crore and will have at least 300 flats with 3, 4 and 5 BHKs.

The BDA’s decision has come under criticism.

“Over the years, a large number of people have moved to private apartments and housing estates. The poor occupancy in both BDA layouts and apartments shows that people do not believe the BDA is a trusted housing developer. Many of its complexes are of poor quality and lack amenities. Under such circumstances, why should it keep building such complexes?” asked Ashwin Mahesh, an urbanist.

BDA chairperson S R Vishwanath asserted that there was a demand for BDA flats in Konadasapura.

“Since it is close to Whitefield, there is a demand for flats here and hence the project was approved. Many people are requesting the BDA for flats in the other two projects that are nearing completion,” he said.

Acknowledging that many of its flats had remained unsold, Vishwanath said the agency was improving facilities at these complexes.

“Since there was a lack of access roads, many people were apprehensive about buying flats in Kaniminike and Kommaghatta. Now, we are laying roads and improving facilities,” he said.

“We are also in touch with the police, advocates’ associations and other organisations that buy flats in bulk for their employees. We have announced a discount for bulk buyers. We are also improving the infrastructure to include gyms, play areas and other facilities,” he added.

Senior BDA officials revealed that people had many other complaints. “Many of the projects were not planned well and we are now learning from them. Many of these apartment complexes do not have a reception lounge for visitors or security cabins. People also complain about a lack of common areas. Hence, the response was tepid,” he said.