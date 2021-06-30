FIR against farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar

Kodihalli is accused of misleading the public by giving wrong information

  • Jun 30 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 02:37 ist
Kodihalli Chandrashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar has been booked by the High Grounds police for alleged contempt of court following a complaint by R K Mohan, a BDA engineer. 

Kodihalli is accused of misleading the public by giving wrong information and thereby insulting the orders of the Supreme Court. 

A BDA source said Kodihalli had appealed to the public not to submit building documents pertaining to Shivaram Karanth Layout to the Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar committee for validation. 

FIR lodged
Bengaluru

