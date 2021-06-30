FIR against farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar has been booked by the High Grounds police for alleged contempt of court following a complaint by R K Mohan, a BDA engineer.

Kodihalli is accused of misleading the public by giving wrong information and thereby insulting the orders of the Supreme Court.

A BDA source said Kodihalli had appealed to the public not to submit building documents pertaining to Shivaram Karanth Layout to the Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar committee for validation.